How To Tighten Up You Suzuki Sidekick Steering.

How To Tighten Up You Sidekick Steering.

Story/Photo: Mike Hagen Editor: Eric Bewley

COTTAGE GROVE, MN. As your lifted kick gets some miles on it the drag link will soon begin to rotate which causes the alignment to toe in and out. This causes wandering and tire cupping. Even if you think it drives nice the way it is, it will drive even better if this tip has been done properly.

You will need an assortment of washers with a 16mm or 5/8 center hole diameter, grease zirk, and a common set of hand tools.

Start by removing draglink cotter key at the pitman arm. Next remove the 17mm nut. Tap a hammer on the pitman arm to break the seat of the taper of the drag link. Remove the boot. Reinstall the drag link into the pitman arm and tighten the 17mm nut. Add washers to the side until the link is held parallel to the pitman arm. Remove the link again. Put the washers over the post and reinstall. To make sure that when the nut is tightened that the washers can still spin just a little. If it is too tight it will prematurely wear the link and may not tighten the taper properly. Use a punch to mark a center hole in the drag link. Drill a 7/32 hole and install the grease zirk.

