Photo Post – Cool adventure trailer needing attention.

Got those Cryptid's mounted up this evening.

Les Schwab didn't bat an eye when I walked in with a set of UTV tires and a set of Tacoma wheels and told them they were going on my Samurai. Knocked em out in 30 minutes and I was on my way. Time to find some mud! 36x10x17" ITP cryptid tires on 17" toyota Tacoma wheels. ...

Photo