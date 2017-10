First time I've ever had a trailer on the back of the Sami. I may use it tomorrow to go riding! ...

My 99 Suzuki Grand Vitara "Punisher".

LS 5.3 V8 swap. Cam/Valve springs, Headers, Flashed ECM, Injectors. Built TH350 trans, B&M stall, custom driveshaft, fully gutted and weight reduction. 6 pt roll cage, corbeau racing seats, custom fuel system with cell, camaro sway bars, B+G springs, Koni adjustable shocks, custom roll bar, MB motoring wheels, Nitto 555 tires, STI hood scoop, custom front bumper with splitter, rear splitter, custom fully functional rear wing, black house headlights and taillights, custom grill, hood pins, B&M ratchet shifter. Many more upgrades. Future plans are fiberglass widebody, 18inch deep dish wheels. Chopped top, rear doors removed, lexan windows, Turbo with E85. Have owned since 2001 and im on my 9th engine swap. Built originally for Auto cross and road racing. Now i mainly drift and drag race with it. ...

