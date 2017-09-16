Photo Post – Sidekick Saturday! Mike Hagen at the 2003 Zukimelt in Indiana

PowerFest RECON - Visit Tillamook State Forest OHV area and ride some trails in anticipation for the return of PowerFest 2018. June 3, 2017

Last One Over - Idaho, Utah, Wyoming Adventure. Explore Ghost Towns, Petroglyphs, Hot springs, and More... June 30 - July 5 2017

Whipsaw Weekend - Ride the Whipsaw trail outside of Princeton British Columbia, Canada, The first Canadian trail recognized as one of BFGoodrich's Outstanding Trails. Follow a historic Hudson's Bay Company trade route. September 1 - 5, 2017

Fall Classic 2017 - Oregon High Desert Adventure, Weekend before Thanksgiving. November 17 - 19, 2017