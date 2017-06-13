POWERFEST RECON RUN 2017

Editor: Eric Bewley photo: E. Bewley/ M. Verley

Portland, OR – It has been several years since we’ve hosted a gathering at the Tillamook State Forest OHV area. The place is great fun but we have been focusing on overland adventures and have been neglecting our own back yard. On a whim in a conversation around a campfire (love those campfire chats) a ‘plan’ was devised to host a small gathering to get back to Brown’s camp and check out our old friend, the Tillamook State Forest…

With little promotion and fanfare a date was set. Since Zukiworld HQ has moved to central Oregon, it’s difficult to make a day trip out of TSF so we decided to go the night before and camp out. Matt and Troy met us there and we enjoyed the overnight camp area keeping warm with Matt’s impressive pile of flaming skulls. Next day we met at the day use area of Brown’s camp. It was very nice to meet new people and make new Suzuki friends… Smallest rig was a stock Geo on 29″ tires; the largest a couple Samurai on 35″ rubber. We decided to stay together and run Firebreak 5 and then have those that wanted to break off and run the Crushers trail.

A great, ready for anything, and agile group resulted in a really fun day and it was nice to remember what makes TSF great and why we enjoyed it for so many years. The trails are taken well care of and the opportunity to find just what you are looking for is abundant. We’re going back soon. Perhaps a full-blown PowerFest 2018 is in order. Either way, get to TSF as soon as you can… it’s fun!

