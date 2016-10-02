Suzuki Makes Two Big Announcements at the Paris Motor Show

BEND, OR – Suzuki Motor Corporation made two major announcements today, at the 2016 Paris Motor Show. One was the European premiere of the new IGNIS compact crossover, which aims to deliver a stylish exterior design combined with versatile functionality. The other was the announcement of Suzuki’s new direction for its ALLGRIP four-wheel drive technology.

Also introduced at the Suzuki press conference was the SX4 S-CROSS facelift, which went into production at Magyar Suzuki in June as a refreshed model with an even tougher yet more sophisticated SUV look.

ALLGRIP Series

Suzuki has been striving to hone four-wheel drive technologies since the introduction of the LJ10, the first four-wheel drive model in the Japanese mini-car category, and has provided optimum four-wheel drive vehicles to drivers with widely varying lifestyles in diverse riding conditions and in an expanded range of activities.

After years of success in developing four-wheel drive technologies, Suzuki decided to group them together under the ALLGRIP name to bring their value to a broader audience, and announced the following three subcategories:

ALLGRIP AUTO, with the viscous coupling four-wheel drive system, gives the driver peace of mind in everyday driving, especially when driving on slippery roads or snowy surfaces.

ALLGRIP SELECT, Suzuk’s electrically controlled four-wheel drive system, provides the inherent values “Fun to drive”, “Peace of mind” and “High fuel efficiency” by allowing the driver to choose from four driving modes (auto, sport, snow, and lock,) depending on the road surface or conditions.

ALLGRIP PRO offers high off-road ability to meet the driver’s spirit of adventure, and allows the driver to go beyond the limits and explore the unknown, with the part-time four-wheel drive system with reduction gear.

New IGNIS

Combining a stylish appearance with versatile functionality, the Ignis is a simple and iconic compact crossover that inherits design elements from previous Suzuki models, while at the same time introducing a new unique sense of personality.

Suzuki’s lightweight and highly rigid new-generation platform incorporates a newly designed suspension system that delivers excellent handling, while the 1.2 DUALJET engine provides powerful performance and excellent fuel economy.

The Ignis also benefits by adopting SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki), a lightweight, compact mild hybrid system that uses an ISG (Integrated Starter Generator) with an integrated power generator and electric motor, and a lithium-ion battery pack. It is an optimum system for use in a compact car that combines with the new-generation platform and DUALJET engine to realise even better fuel economy.

Sales of the new IGNIS are scheduled to begin in Europe in January 2017.

SX4 S-CROSS Facelift

The SX4 S-CROSS launched in 2013 was the successor of the Suzuki SX4 which went on sale in 2006. It took design, utility, driving performance and fuel economy to whole new levels. The SX4 S-CROSS facelift includes significant changes to its front design and the adoption of larger wheels and tyres which give the model a tougher, more sophisticated look that befits an SUV.

The SX4 S-CROSS facelift also offers a choice of two Suzuki BOOSTERJET direct-injection turbo engines (1.0L and 1.4L), which achieve a fine balance between environmental and dynamic performance.

The sales rollout of the SX4 S-SCROSS face-lift began this summer in European markets.

Learn more at http://www.globalsuzuki.com/paris2016/, a special website for Paris Motor Show 2016.

