LJ and SJ Series Vehicle Specifications

ZUKIWORLD online’s

SJ and LJ series -1972 to 1985 2-door hard and softtop models with many variations available including 2-stroke engines.

Names and pseudonyms of Suzuki SJ and LJ vehicles. LJ series AKA: Hopestar, LJ10, LJ20, LJ50/55, LJ80/81

Styles: Hardtop, Convertible, Pickup; 2 Seater, 3 Seater, or 4 Seater; 2 Door Manufactured: 1970-1977 SJ series AKA: SJ20, SJ30/40, SJ410, SJ413

Styles: Hardtop, Convertible, Long Wheel Base, Pickup; 4 Seater; 2 Door, 4 Door

Manufactured: 1977-1984

LJ

Hopestar ON 360

First released: 1968

Engine: air-cooled, 359cc, 2 cylinder, 2-stroke

Horse Power: 21 hp @ 5500 rpm

Max. Torque: 31.4 Nm @ 3500 rpm

Wheelbase: 1.95m

Dimensions (mm): 2995 (L) x 1295 (W) x 1765 (H)

Weight: 625 kg

Roof: Soft top only.

Notes: Original Suzuki 4WD truck, manufactured by Japanese Hope Motor Company. Only 15 vehicles

ever produced..

LJ10

First released: 1970

Engine: air-cooled 360 cc, 2 cylinder, 2-stroke

Horse Power: 5 hp @ 600prm

Max. Torque: 33.4 Nm at 5500rpm

Fuel Tank: 26L

Roof: Soft top only.

Notes: Engine size and length/width were regulated by Japanese Transportation Guideline to keep

vehicle classed as “mini-car”. Spare tire was stored behind driver’s seat to conform to guidelines,

making it only a 3 seater. Most distinctive feature is horizontal grill, with Suzuki emblam in middle

bar.

LJ20A/E

First released: 1972

Engine: watercooled 360cc, 2 cylinder, 2-stroke

Horse Power: 268 @ 5500rpm

Max. Torque: 37.3Nm @ 5000rpm

Fuel Tank: 26L

Roof: Soft top and hard top

Notes: First Suzuki 4×4 to be exported. Minor cosmetic changed from LJ10 body style. LJ20A models

included 2 amber lights (parking light and turning signal) on each side of the front, E models on had

one combo light.

LJ50/55 (Jimny 550/SJ10)

First Released: 1976

Engine: 539cc, 3 cylinder, 2-stroke

Horse Power: 35

Max. Torque: 52Nm @ 3000rpm

Transmission: 4 speed

Fuel Tank: 26L

Dimensions (mm): 3010 (L), 1295 (W)

Ground clearance: 237mm

Weight: 670kg (S/T) / 720kg (H/T)

Roof: Hard top and soft top

Notes: 2 speed transfer case; motor had a motorcycle type oil pump so no fuel had to be pre-mixed; it

had a plastic pipe running from the heater fan motor housing to the distributor and then to the clutch

housing – the idea was when crossing deep water you turned the heater blower on and this pressurised

the distributor and the clutch housing thus keeping the water out!; on-road cruising speed was about

80km per hour, it could manage 110km per hour with a tail wind; spare tire was finally moved to rear

gate; top front singal light was changed from amber to clear; new gril and raised hood.

LJ80 (SJ20)/LJ81

First Released: 1977 (series II – 1979)

Engine: 797cc, 4 cylinder, 4-stroke

Horse Power: 42 @ 5500rpm

Max. Torque: 61Nm @ 3500rpm

Fuel Tank: 40L

Transmission: 4 speed

Axle Width (mm): 1190 (F), 1200 (R)

Roof: H/T & S/T. Note: Series II S/T came with metal doors only.

Notes: Ute/Pick-up model known as LJ81; first Suzuki truck exported from Japan to North America.

The only distinguishable differnce between the LJ80 and the LJ50 is that the LJ50’s speedometer

goes to 90km/h and the LJ80’s goes to 110km/h.

SJ

The first SJ model (SJ10) was the same as the LJ50. The SJ20 was more like the LJ80. The SJ410

(SJ30) had a totally diffent body. The SJ was the first ‘sammy-like’ model. Some of it’s original body panel designs are were used in the

Samurai/Sierra bodies. In fact some people confuse the SJ410 with the Samurai/Sierra, however the

SJ has a distinctive vertical slat grill. They were the first Suzuki vehicles to use a newly developed 1L 4

stroke, 4 cylinder. The SJ410W was the first Long Wheel Base Suzuki truck and incorporated a

removable hard fiberglass roof. At over 4 metres in length it was put into service by numerous 3rd

world counties as a military jeep. The LWB and Pickup models were not released until 1982.



SJ20 (SJ10 see LJ50)

First Released: 1977

Engine: 797cc, 4 cylinder, 4 stroke

Horse Power: 42 @ 5500rpm

Max. Torque: 61Nm @ 3500rpm

Fuel Tank: 40L

Roof: Hard top and soft top

Length: just over 3 metres

Width: 1.295 m

Ground clearance: 237 mm

Weight: 670 kg (S/T) / 720kg (H/T)

Notes: 2 speed transfer case; motor had a motorcycle type oil pump so no fuel had to be pre-mixed; it

had a plastic pipe running from the heater fan motor housing to the distributor and then to the clutch

housing – the idea was when crossing deep water you turned the heater blower on and this pressurised

the distributor and the clutch housing thus keeping the water out!; on-road cruising speed was about

80km per hour, it could manage 110km per hour with a tail wind (if you could stand the noise!)

SJ410 (SJ30/40)