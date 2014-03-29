LJ and SJ Series Vehicle Specifications

ZUKIWORLD online’s
SJ and LJ series -1972 to 1985 2-door hard and softtop models with many variations available including 2-stroke engines.
Names and pseudonyms of Suzuki SJ and LJ vehicles.
LJ series AKA: Hopestar, LJ10, LJ20, LJ50/55, LJ80/81
Styles: Hardtop, Convertible, Pickup; 2 Seater, 3 Seater, or 4 Seater; 2 Door Manufactured: 1970-1977
SJ series AKA: SJ20, SJ30/40, SJ410, SJ413
Styles: Hardtop, Convertible, Long Wheel Base, Pickup; 4 Seater; 2 Door, 4 Door
Manufactured: 1977-1984
LJ
Hopestar ON 360
First released: 1968
Engine: air-cooled, 359cc, 2 cylinder, 2-stroke
Horse Power: 21 hp @ 5500 rpm
Max. Torque: 31.4 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Wheelbase: 1.95m
Dimensions (mm): 2995 (L) x 1295 (W) x 1765 (H)
Weight: 625 kg
Roof: Soft top only.
Notes: Original Suzuki 4WD truck, manufactured by Japanese Hope Motor Company. Only 15 vehicles
ever produced..
LJ10
First released: 1970
Engine: air-cooled 360 cc, 2 cylinder, 2-stroke
Horse Power: 5 hp @ 600prm
Max. Torque: 33.4 Nm at 5500rpm
Fuel Tank: 26L
Roof: Soft top only.
Notes: Engine size and length/width were regulated by Japanese Transportation Guideline to keep
vehicle classed as “mini-car”. Spare tire was stored behind driver’s seat to conform to guidelines,
making it only a 3 seater. Most distinctive feature is horizontal grill, with Suzuki emblam in middle
bar.
LJ20A/E
First released: 1972
Engine: watercooled 360cc, 2 cylinder, 2-stroke
Horse Power: 268 @ 5500rpm
Max. Torque: 37.3Nm @ 5000rpm
Fuel Tank: 26L
Roof: Soft top and hard top
Notes: First Suzuki 4×4 to be exported. Minor cosmetic changed from LJ10 body style. LJ20A models
included 2 amber lights (parking light and turning signal) on each side of the front, E models on had
one combo light.
LJ50/55 (Jimny 550/SJ10)
First Released: 1976
Engine: 539cc, 3 cylinder, 2-stroke
Horse Power: 35
Max. Torque: 52Nm @ 3000rpm
Transmission: 4 speed
Fuel Tank: 26L
Dimensions (mm): 3010 (L), 1295 (W)
Ground clearance: 237mm
Weight: 670kg (S/T) / 720kg (H/T)
Roof: Hard top and soft top
Notes: 2 speed transfer case; motor had a motorcycle type oil pump so no fuel had to be pre-mixed; it
had a plastic pipe running from the heater fan motor housing to the distributor and then to the clutch
housing – the idea was when crossing deep water you turned the heater blower on and this pressurised
the distributor and the clutch housing thus keeping the water out!; on-road cruising speed was about
80km per hour, it could manage 110km per hour with a tail wind; spare tire was finally moved to rear
gate; top front singal light was changed from amber to clear; new gril and raised hood.
LJ80 (SJ20)/LJ81
First Released: 1977 (series II – 1979)
Engine: 797cc, 4 cylinder, 4-stroke
Horse Power: 42 @ 5500rpm
Max. Torque: 61Nm @ 3500rpm
Fuel Tank: 40L
Transmission: 4 speed
Axle Width (mm): 1190 (F), 1200 (R)
Roof: H/T & S/T. Note: Series II S/T came with metal doors only.
Notes: Ute/Pick-up model known as LJ81; first Suzuki truck exported from Japan to North America.
The only distinguishable differnce between the LJ80 and the LJ50 is that the LJ50’s speedometer
goes to 90km/h and the LJ80’s goes to 110km/h.
SJ
The first SJ model (SJ10) was the same as the LJ50. The SJ20 was more like the LJ80. The SJ410
(SJ30) had a totally diffent body.
The SJ was the first ‘sammy-like’ model. Some of it’s original body panel designs are were used in the
Samurai/Sierra bodies. In fact some people confuse the SJ410 with the Samurai/Sierra, however the
SJ has a distinctive vertical slat grill. They were the first Suzuki vehicles to use a newly developed 1L 4
stroke, 4 cylinder. The SJ410W was the first Long Wheel Base Suzuki truck and incorporated a
removable hard fiberglass roof. At over 4 metres in length it was put into service by numerous 3rd
world counties as a military jeep. The LWB and Pickup models were not released until 1982.
SJ20 (SJ10 see LJ50)
First Released: 1977
Engine: 797cc, 4 cylinder, 4 stroke
Horse Power: 42 @ 5500rpm
Max. Torque: 61Nm @ 3500rpm
Fuel Tank: 40L
Roof: Hard top and soft top
Length: just over 3 metres
Width: 1.295 m
Ground clearance: 237 mm
Weight: 670 kg (S/T) / 720kg (H/T)
Notes: 2 speed transfer case; motor had a motorcycle type oil pump so no fuel had to be pre-mixed; it
had a plastic pipe running from the heater fan motor housing to the distributor and then to the clutch
housing – the idea was when crossing deep water you turned the heater blower on and this pressurised
the distributor and the clutch housing thus keeping the water out!; on-road cruising speed was about
80km per hour, it could manage 110km per hour with a tail wind (if you could stand the noise!)
SJ410 (SJ30/40)
First Released: 1981 (LWB and Ute models released in late 1982)
Roof: H/T & S/T.
Notes: Also came in Long Wheel Base (LWB) S/T and Pickup (Ute) models and in a 4 door version
based on the LWB chassis
