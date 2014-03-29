Home | RESEARCH | XL7 Vehicle Specifications

XL7 Vehicle Specifications

 

 

ZUKIWORLD online’s

suzuki_underline_350.GIF (701 bytes)

vehiclespecs_400.JPG (12905 bytes)

XL-7 -Introduced in 2001 designated by 4 doors, and a larger capacity from a Grand Vitara. upgraded trim packages, and a V6 engine. Below are the specs for the 2002 model. xl7_137.jpg (8040 bytes) GENERAL Vehicle Type Four-door, Hard-top EPA Vehicle Class Sport-utility Powertrain Layout       (2WD) Front Engine, Rear-wheel Drive      (4WD) Front Engine, Rear/Four-wheel Drive Body Structure Ladder Frame with Boxed Rails Body Material Steel, Body-on-frame Seating Capacity Five or Seven SUSPENSION  Front Independent MacPherson strut, coil springs, stabilizer bar Rear Rigid Five-Link, Coil Spring, Solid Axle STEERING  Type Power Rack-and-pinion Ratio 20.5:1 Turning Diameter, Curb-to-Curb 38.7 ft. (11.8 m) Turning Radius 19.4 ft. (5.9 m) Number of Wheel Turns Stop-to-Stop (power) 3.8 BRAKES Type Power/Hydraulic Front Ventilated Disc Rear Drum Parking Brake Hand-Operated Lever WHEELS AND TIRES Wheel Type Steel or Aluminum Alloy Wheel Size 16 x 7 in. Tire – Type All-season, Steel-belted Radial Tire – Size P235/60R16 Spare Size Full Size RESTRAINT SYSTEM Airbags Driver and Front Passenger Safety Belts Three-point Outboard (all rows)
Two-point Second Row Center Lap ENGINE Type 2.7-Liter, V6, DOHC, 24-Valve Engine Block Material Aluminum Alloy Induction System Multi-point Electronic Fuel Injection Displacement 167 cu. in. (2.7L) Horsepower (SAE net) 183 hp @ 6,000 rpm Torque (SAE net) 180 lb.-ft. @ 4,000 rpm Bore x Stroke 3.46 in. x 2.95 in. (88 mm x 75mm) Compression Ratio 9.4:1 DRIVETRAIN (Manual Transmission) Transmission Type Five-speed, Synchronized Clutch Type Dry, single disc Gear Ratios      1st 3.704      2nd 2.020      3rd 1.368      4th 1.000      5th 0.802      Reverse 4.472 Transfer Case Gear Ratios      Low (4WD) 1.816      High 1.000 Differential Ratio 4.300 DRIVETRAIN (Automatic Transmission)  Transmission Type Four-speed with Overdrive Torque Converter Lock-up Gear Ratios       1st 2.826      2nd 1.493      3rd 1.000      4th 0.689      Reverse 2.703 Transfer Case Gear Ratios       Low (4WD) 1.816      High 1.000 Differential Ratio 5.125 CAPACITIES  Engine Oil 5.2 U.S. qts. Fuel Tank 16.9 U.S. gallons Engine Coolant 8.2 U.S. L Automatic Transmission Fluid 7.1 U.S. L Transmission Oil       Manual (2WD) 2.7 U.S. L      Manual (4WD) 2.7 U.S. L Differential Gear Oil       Front 1.0 U.S. L      Rear 2.2 U.S. L Transfer Gear Box Oil 1.7 U.S. L Towing 3,000 lbs. EXTERIOR DIMENSIONS  Wheel Base 110.2 in. Tread Width       Front 59.1 in.      Rear 59.1 in. Overall Width (Body) 70.1 in. Overall Length 183.6 in. Overall Height 67.5 in. (2WD)/ 68.0 in. (4WD) Minimum Running Ground Clearance 7.0 in. (2WD), 7.5 in (4WD) Approach Angle 27.30 (2WD), 28.30 (4WD) Departure Angle 22.60 (2WD), 23.40 (4WD) INTERIOR DIMENSIONS 5 PASSENGER 7 PASSENGER Headroom (front/2nd row) 40.0 / 39.2 in. 40.0 / 39.1 (w/ sunroof) / 39.2 in. Legroom (front/2nd row) 41.4 / 36.4 in. 41.4 / 36.4 in. Shoulder Room (front/2nd row) 52.8 / 53.0 in. 52.8 / 53.0 in. Hip Room (front/2ndrow) 50.7 / 50.6 in. 50.7 / 50.6 in. Rear Cargo       Length 71.6 71.6      Width 42.5 42.5      Height 33.9 33.9 EPA Cargo Index (All Seats Up / 3rd row down / 2nd row model w/ 2nd row down / 2nd & 3rd down) 6.6 / 37.0 / 42.0 / 73.0 cu. ft. 6.6 / 37.0 / 42.0 / 73.0 cu. ft. Interior Volume 118.2 cu. ft. 127.5/126.4 (w/sun roof) cu. ft. WEIGHTS (2WD) (4WD) (2WD) (4WD) Curb Weight       Manual/Automatic 3,560 lbs. 3,682 lbs. 3,582 lbs. 3,704 lbs.      W/sunroof N/A N/A 3,626 lbs. 3,748 lbs. Gross Vehicle Weight 4,806 lbs. 4,916 lbs. 4,806 lbs. 4,916 lbs. Gross Axle Weight      Front 2,205 lbs. 2,205 lbs. 2,205 lbs. 2,205 lbs.      Rear 2,866 lbs. 2,866 lbs. 2,866 lbs. 2,866 lbs. EPA FUEL ECONOMY (5 & 7 PASSENGER) (2WD) (4WD) Manual (City / Highway) 18/20 17/20 Automatic (City / Highway) 17/20 17/20 Estimated Highway Range (JS w/5-spd. manual) 338

 

suzuki_underline_650.GIF (1221 bytes) 

Searched and Found:

Check Also

Want a New Suzuki Samurai? Go to India or New Zealand

Nostalgia: Want a New Suzuki Samurai? Go to India or New Zealand Editor: Andy Lilienthal …

One comment

  1. Mick
    January 27, 2017 at 1:17 am

    Would love to know whether it’s possible to convert a 4×4 XL-7 (Gen1/H27A) from auto to manual, and if so, what would be involved.

    We’re relocating to South America, and while XL-7s are available there, they’re either 5-speed manual/4×2, or 4-speed auto/4×4. We were hoping to get a fully-optioned XL-7, in 4×4 manual. Or failing that, perhaps convert a fully-optioned auto version to manual, if possible.

    Thoughts/indicative costs? Please send them through to the email below.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2000-2017 ZUKIWORLD online by Specific Hazard Unlimited L.L.C. All rights reserved please view our terms and conditions before use.