WARN INDUSTRIES UNVEILS NEW EPIC RECOVERY KIT

Premium winching accessories in a durable, modular backpack

PRESS RELEASE: http://www.warn.com

Portland, OR – Warn Industries’ groundbreaking Epic Winching Accessories are now available in one complete recovery package. The WARN® Epic Recovery Kits include an Epic Snatch Block, two Epic Shackles, an Epic Tree Trunk Protector, a Premium Recovery Strap, and WARN winching gloves. These items come inside the all-new, modular Epic Backpack that doubles as a winch line damper and is as durable as it is stylish. The Epic Backpack also lets users keep their hands free for better balance on uneven terrain while moving between the winch and anchor point.

Two Kits Available

The Medium Duty Epic Recovery Kit is for winches with capacities under 12,000 lbs.; the Heavy Duty Epic Recovery Kit is for winches with capacities under 18,000 lbs. Both kits include:

 Epic Snatch Block – (rated to either 12,000 lbs. or 18,000 lbs.)

 Two 3/4” Epic Shackles – (7/8” pin, rated to 18,000 lbs.)

 Epic Tree Trunk Protector w/forged, e-coated ring connectors – (2” x 8’, rated to 14,400 lbs.; or 4” x 8’, rated to 30,000 lbs.)

 Premium Recovery Strap – (2” x 30’, rated to 14,400 lbs.; or 3” x 30’, rated to 21,600 lbs.)

 Winching Gloves – (Synthetic leather with Kevlar reinforcements)

 All-New Epic Backpack – (Made from ballistic material, modular interior, doubles as winch line damper)

The Epic Backpack

The all-new WARN Epic Backpack is made from ultra-durable, water-resistant ballistic material and has modular storage compartments with removable walls to house the Epic Accessories or anything else you want to carry. Thanks to straps located on the backpack’s sides, the pack does double duty as a winch line damper.

Other features include:

 Padded straps for easy, comfortable carrying

 MOLLE system for attaching extra gear

 D-rings for carrying extra accessories

 Pockets sewn into to divider with hook and loop closure

 Exterior pocket for electronic devices

 Multi-padded back design for added support and airflow

 Adjustable chest strap for added support and comfort

The Epic Backpack will be sold as a stand-alone item for those who may already have recovery gear, or for people simply looking for a top-quality backpack.

