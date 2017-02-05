Home | ADVENTURE | PowerFest – Suzuki 4×4 Enthusiast Gathering in Oregon

PowerFest – Suzuki 4×4 Enthusiast Gathering in Oregon

WHERE: 45°36’37.6″N 123°20’56.0″W  BROWNS CAMP OHV TSF

WHEN: SATURDAY JUNE 3RD, 2017 9AM

In preparation for the PowerFest return, an informal meet and ride in TSF for Suzuki Enthusiasts. Trails, Camping at Browns Camp, possibly a multiple day activity. NO SIGN UP, NO OFFICIAL ANYTHING. A simple gathering of Suzuki 4×4 enthusiasts to enjoy the forest and each other’s company.
 
