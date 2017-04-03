ZUKIWORLD STAFF

ZUKIWORLD online STAFF:
Welcome to ZUKIWORLD online. The world’s only complete e-zine resource dedicated to providing information on Suzuki Automotive Products real-time. Our primary focus is the promotion of the Suzuki-built vehicle as a world class, high-quality, durable, and dependable 4×4 sport utility vehicle and auto.
ZUKIWORLD online, — www.zukiworld.com — the Web’s leading Suzuki resource and the fastest growing Suzuki adventure online magazine, is seeking qualified applicants for the following job openings:
|Eric L. Bewley – Publisher / Editor-in-Chief
Early wheeling was purely utilitarian and involved full-sized vehicles like the Chevrolet Suburban for getting into the mountains for hunting. A chance purchase of a Samurai would see us knee deep in everything Suzuki. At that time, finding information on the still somewhat new internet for my new found passion was pretty difficult which drove my desire to create and build a website for Suzuki enthusiasts to gather and share information.
| Jason Hutchison – Advertising Sales Manager
Like many, I started with (cough) Jeeps. The conversion to Suzuki and my affiliation with Zukiworld has given me the incredible opportunity to meet other Suzuki enthusiasts who have become great friends and together we explored some incredible places with many more to come.
|Matt Verley – Technical Editor / Video How-To Guide
Always dreaming and building offroad vehicles Matt has a passion for automotive excellence and enjoys sharing what he learns with other enthusiasts.
|Andy Lilienthal – Lifestyle Editor / Guest Opinions
A small car enthusiast and Editor of SubCompact Culture http://www.subcompactculture.com/ Andy is no stranger to small, sporty, and agile trucks and cars.
|Mike Hagen – Technical Editor
From Wisconsin with over 17 years of very active wheeling experience, Mike’s first vehicle was a 72 Datsun pickup that was vastly modified to run 38-inch Gumbo mudders. Mike wheels in snow, sand, rocks, logs and the occasional mud. For this reason, he builds vehicles for all different types of wheeling. He believes that the Internet is a powerful tool and enjoys helping evolve the sport by leaps and bounds. Writing for Zukiworld lets him share ideas and which hopefully helps you with ideas on your next build.
|Bryan Zeigler – Staff Writer / Forum Administrator
Introduced into the world of off road motor sports in the early 90s.
Since 1994, Brian has built and rebuilt his Sidekick into a street friendly, street legal, trail rig. His Suzuki has taken him all over the South Eastern United States and to places as far as Utah, Wisconsin and parts beyond.
Do the sidekick and trackers still have a race series?
Although there are a three teams still ready to race, we haven’t done the ‘zukiworld challenge’ racing for a few years. Would love to start it back up! Do you have a racer?
Are these still racing in the desert, I can’t find a class for a sidekick.