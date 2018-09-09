Home | RESEARCH | SUZUKI SIDEKICK – MODIFICATION OF INTAKE MANIFOLD – TSB

SUZUKI SIDEKICK – MODIFICATION OF INTAKE MANIFOLD – TSB

 

   DOCUMENT TYPE: Technical Service Bulletin
   SUBJECT: Modification of Intake Manifold and Thermostat
   SOURCE OF FILE OR DOCUMENT: Unknown

suzuki_underline_650

 

This bulletin is to inform you of the modification in the intake manifold and thermostat which has been carried out in the 2-door (June 1992 & later) and 4-door 16-valve (December 1991 & later) Sidekicks. The thermostat mounting surface and port on the intake manifold have been enlarged in diameter to accommodate a thermostat with a rubber 0-ring. Since the late-style rubber 0-ring is not interchange-able with the early-style manifold, use the late-style rubber 0-ring with the late-style manifold.

 

suzuki_underline_650

