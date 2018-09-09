SUZUKI SIDEKICK – MODIFICATION OF INTAKE MANIFOLD – TSB

|DOCUMENT TYPE: Technical Service Bulletin
|SUBJECT: Modification of Intake Manifold and Thermostat
|SOURCE OF FILE OR DOCUMENT: Unknown
This bulletin is to inform you of the modification in the intake manifold and thermostat which has been carried out in the 2-door (June 1992 & later) and 4-door 16-valve (December 1991 & later) Sidekicks. The thermostat mounting surface and port on the intake manifold have been enlarged in diameter to accommodate a thermostat with a rubber 0-ring. Since the late-style rubber 0-ring is not interchange-able with the early-style manifold, use the late-style rubber 0-ring with the late-style manifold.
