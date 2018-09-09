SUZUKI SIDEKICK – TIGHTENING TORQUE FOR CRANKSHAFT TIMING BELT PULLEY – TSB

|DOCUMENT TYPE: Technical Service Bulletin
|SUBJECT: Modification of Tightening Torque for Crankshaft timing Belt Pulley Bolt
|SOURCE OF FILE OR DOCUMENT: kickfix.com
This bulletin is to inform you of the modification of the tightening torque for the crankshaft timing belt pulley bolt which has been carried out since February 1996 production. When reinstalling the crank-shaft timing belt pulley bolt for 1989-1996 Sidekicks listed by VIN below, use the LATE tightening torque.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD
About ZUKIWORLD Online: We are an enthusiast web site dedicated to the promotion of the Suzuki Automobile as the best and most capable vehicle on the planet. We offer product reviews, Tech tips, DIY, Travel and Adventure, Forum, Technical information, Life Style, and so much more!