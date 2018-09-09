Home | RESEARCH | SUZUKI SIDEKICK – TIGHTENING TORQUE FOR CRANKSHAFT TIMING BELT PULLEY – TSB

SUZUKI SIDEKICK – TIGHTENING TORQUE FOR CRANKSHAFT TIMING BELT PULLEY – TSB

 

   DOCUMENT TYPE: Technical Service Bulletin
   SUBJECT: Modification of Tightening Torque for Crankshaft timing Belt Pulley Bolt
   SOURCE OF FILE OR DOCUMENT: kickfix.com

suzuki_underline_650

 

This bulletin is to inform you of the modification of the tightening torque for the crankshaft timing belt pulley bolt which has been carried out since February 1996 production. When reinstalling the crank-shaft timing belt pulley bolt for 1989-1996 Sidekicks listed by VIN below, use the LATE tightening torque.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Timing Belt Pulley Bolt


suzuki_underline_650

About ZUKIWORLD Online: We are an enthusiast web site dedicated to the promotion of the Suzuki Automobile as the best and most capable vehicle on the planet. We offer product reviews, Tech tips, DIY, Travel and Adventure, Forum, Technical information, Life Style, and so much more! 

Check Also

Photo Post – “jump on into” the Fall Classic with us. November 16th thru 18th. Details on ‘Site #sketchyoregonboys

“jump on into” the Fall Classic with us. November 16th thru 18th. Details on ‘Site …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

©2000-2018 ZUKIWORLD online by Specific Hazard Unlimited L.L.C. All rights reserved please view our terms and conditions before use.