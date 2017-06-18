Last One Over – Overland Adventure in Idaho, Utah, and Wyoming

ZUKIWORLD ZUKFARI – Last One Over Adventure – JUNE 30 – JULY 5, 2017

Upcoming Event! You too can be on an expedition to the most beautiful place in America

Last One Over, Overland adventure in Idaho, Utah, and Wyoming culminating at the border convergence of all three states. Plan to see, Atomic City and EBR-1 (The first Nuclear Power plant), Minnetonka cave, Lava Hot Springs, Soda Springs Geyser, Bear Lake, Napoleon Dynamite’s Movie house, Jackson Hole, Teton National Park.

Background: Over the years, we have went on adventures where the itinerary and the goal was not all too structured and not the point. We’ve been fortunate and have found some amazing things out there. Awhile back we stumbled on the idea to hit the border convergence of three states. The first one we did was the California, Nevada and Oregon Borders.. That trip was such a fun success we carried on with creating another event following the same Latitude and culminating at the Idaho, Nevada, Oregon border. This trip… is the next one over which is the convergence of Idaho, Utah, and Wyoming

Here are some ‘stock photos’ found on the internet demonstrating some of the sites we’ll see.

About ZUKIWORLD Online: We are an enthusiast web site dedicated to the promotion of the Suzuki Automobile as the best and most capable vehicle on the planet. We offer product reviews, Tech tips, DIY, Travel and Adventure, Forum, Technical information, Life Style, and so much more!

