Installing a Soft Top On Your Samurai

HAWK STRICTLY SUZUKI
Installs Specialty Tops Aero Model Top for Samurai.
Editor: Eric Bewley Photo: Cindy Hawkins
MERLIN, OR -Hawk Strictly Suzuki has the latests in Specialty Tops for your Samurai. Through a special purchase they are able to bring you a great deal on one of the most unique tops out there. The Specialty Top’s AeroTM top. For a limited time Hawk Strictly Suzuki 1(888)SAMURAI is offering this top at the amazing price of $299 USD. The Kit comes with all the hardware needed to install including a new crossbar and is available in black and white colors only. Call today!
Installation at the Hawk Strictly Suzuki Facility:
begin
special bracket
install bracket
slide top in groove
snap on to tailgate
finished Samurai
Hi there, this is just what I am looking for!
Do you still have stock of the soft top in Black with the bracket?
Many thanks in advance, Jamie
Just what I’m looking for also. How do they stack up with bestop? and how do I order one? Call? Can you still use the backseat? That isn’t possible with the sprint from bestop. Similar but not this. Thanks Gary