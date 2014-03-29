Home | TECHNICAL & HOW-TO | SAMURAI TECH | Installing a Soft Top On Your Samurai

Installing a Soft Top On Your Samurai

HAWK STRICTLY SUZUKI

Installs Specialty Tops Aero Model Top for Samurai.

Editor: Eric Bewley Photo: Cindy Hawkins

MERLIN, OR -Hawk Strictly Suzuki has the latests in Specialty Tops for your Samurai. Through a special purchase they are able to bring you a great deal on one of the most unique tops out there. The Specialty Top’s AeroTM top. For a limited time Hawk Strictly Suzuki 1(888)SAMURAI is offering this top at the amazing price of $299 USD. The Kit comes with all the hardware needed to install including a new crossbar and is available in black and white colors only. Call today!

Installation at the Hawk Strictly Suzuki Facility:

click to enlarge

begin

click to enlarge

special bracket

click to enlarge

install bracket

click to enlarge

slide top in groove

click to enlarge

snap on to tailgate

click to enlarge

finished Samurai

 

suzuki_underline_650.GIF (1221 bytes) 

Searched and Found:

Check Also

Custom Front Bumper for a Sidekick Sport

Custom Front Bumper for a Sidekick Sport Story & Photos by: M. Verley SEASIDE, OR – One …

2 comments

  1. Jamie Collins
    July 23, 2015 at 10:30 am

    Hi there, this is just what I am looking for!

    Do you still have stock of the soft top in Black with the bracket?

    Many thanks in advance, Jamie

    Reply
    • gary weber
      January 19, 2017 at 9:03 pm

      Just what I’m looking for also. How do they stack up with bestop? and how do I order one? Call? Can you still use the backseat? That isn’t possible with the sprint from bestop. Similar but not this. Thanks Gary

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2000-2017 ZUKIWORLD online by Specific Hazard Unlimited L.L.C. All rights reserved please view our terms and conditions before use.